Bigg Boss 19: Rumoured wildcard entry Malti Chahar is cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister

While most of her family has been into sports, Malti Chahar decided to venture into acting. She participated in several beauty pageants and eventually rose to prominence. She was even one of the finalists in the Miss India 2014. Moreover, she bagged the title of Miss Photogenic at Miss India Delhi 2014.

After navigating through the world of beauty pageants, Malti Chahar made her film debut in 2018 with Genius. She played the character of Rubina, a RAW agent in the Mithun Chakraborty starrer.

Following the debut, she went on to play Omina in the 2022 film, Ishq Pashmina.

Some other films that Malti Chahar has worked in over the last few years include Maa O Meri Maa (2025), Sada Viah Hoya Ji (2022), and 7 Phere: A Dream Housewife (2024).

Malti Chahar, who has 1M followers on Instagram as of now is more than just a actor, being a model, content creator and even worked as a director on the short film, O Maaeri. However, she has not made any comments regarding the rumours about her possible entry to the Bigg Boss 19 house.

While Malti Chahar's entry is yet to be confirmed, current participants on Bigg Boss 19 include, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Farrhana Bhat, Amaal Mallik, Mridul Tiwari, and Shehbaz Badesha.