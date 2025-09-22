Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj's sister says Amaal, Kunickaa are targeting him

The Bigg Boss 19 house saw quite a bit of chaos this week. While Nehal was evicted and sent to the secret room, Ashnoor had to face some tough questions since she chose to note save her friend Abhishek Bajaj. Now Abhishek's sister, Ekta Bajaj, has taken a stance to support her brother, and has said that she believes that Abhishek has been the target of Amaal Mallik and participant Kunickaa Sadanand in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Ekta Bajaj, Abhishek Bajaj's sister, calls out Amaal Mallik and Kunickaa Sadanand

"Respect dono taraf se di jaati hai. Abhishek never got aggressive, but the way Amaal pushed and used such abusive uneven words for him was absolutely wrong. If Abhishek had done this, everyone would have appealed for his elimination. Why isn’t any action taken against the culprits? Abhishek ke saath physical violence… character assassination… kya nahi ho raha hai?” Ekta Bajaj wrote on social media. (Translation: Respect goes both ways...Abhishek is on the receiving end of physical violence and character assassination. What's not happening?")

“You are no one to question Abhishek’s character, dignity, integrity, and upbringing. Shameful behaviour! Stop spreading negative and false narratives about his dignified and respectful boy," she added, about Kunickaa, who has made multiple digs at Abhishek.