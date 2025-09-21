Bigg Boss 19: Did Nehal Chudasama get evicted and end up in the secret room? Picture goes viral

If the picture is indeed valid, Nehal Chudasama would become only the second contestant, apart from Farrhana Bhatt, to have been sent to the secret room. Once sent to the room, the contestant can observe the strategies carried out by other contestants on Bigg Boss, without actively being a part of the game temporarily.

Nehal, therefore, seems to have gotten a second chance. The viral X post that posted the aforementioned picture claims that Nehal got emotional after having arrived to the secret room.

Nehal Chudasama had a hard week at the house, having been involved in a series of heated arguments with fellow housemates. As things stand, Nehal is also among those who can be eliminated. The other contestants who are at rick include Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, and Pranit More.

The secret room is a well-known Bigg Boss strategy, which enables a contestant to observe and understand their housemates' true personalities as they get to overhear their conversations secretly. From the brink of elimination, Nehal is now at an advantage, which gives her a major turning point in Bigg Boss 19.

New episodes of Bigg Boss 19 are streamed everyday on JioHotstar at 9 pm and telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.