Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Fans think viral BTS pic features a baby bump

Katrina Kaif is once again at the center of pregnancy rumours. Reports emerged this week which claimed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may welcome their first child by October. Now, a BTS photo from an ad shoot has gone viral on the internet, which has sparked buzz about her pregnancy once again. In the photo, Katrina is seen can be seen posing in a chocolate brown gown and eagle-eyed fans noticed her curvier frame which hints at a baby bump.
Katrina Kaif's supposed baby bump picture generated a wave of curiosity among fans, creating buzz and grabbing headlines. Fans expressed their joy and excitement, filled social media with congratulatory messages. One user commented on X wrote, “So, so happy for her... Congratulations!” while another wrote, “I thought we would never get a full body pic of a pregnant Kat, congrats!!!”
Adding to the buzz, some fans initially mistook the photo for a throwback, comparing Katrina’s look to past pregnancies of other Bollywood actresses. “For a moment I thought it was pregnant Kareena. But wohooo!! Congratulations!” a fan remarked.
This is not the first time Katrina has found herself in the middle of pregnancy rumours. At first, the speculations began in July 2025, following a video of her with husband Vicky Kaushal at a Mumbai ferry terminal. Katrina was dressed in a loose white shirt and baggy pants. What grabbed everyone's attention was her careful movements which led fans to believe she might be expecting.
Also, earlier, a New Year's Eve photo of Katrina wearing a polka dress has also sparked similar buzz. Social media users referred to the so-called “Bollywood polka-dot pregnancy theory." The theory draws parallels with other stars like Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone who were spotted in similar outfits during their pregnancies.
As per reports circulating online, Katrina and Vicky couple be welcoming their baby into the world in October-November. The delivery is expected next month before October 15 and October 30. The couple has decided to keep the news under wraps and announce it only once they welcome the baby.
While neither Katrina, Vicky nor their representative have officially confirmed the news, the viral photos has ignited excitement. Speculation on X and Reddit are at an all-time high, and fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement.