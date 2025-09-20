Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Fans think viral BTS pic features a baby bump

Katrina Kaif's supposed baby bump picture generated a wave of curiosity among fans, creating buzz and grabbing headlines. Fans expressed their joy and excitement, filled social media with congratulatory messages. One user commented on X wrote, “So, so happy for her... Congratulations!” while another wrote, “I thought we would never get a full body pic of a pregnant Kat, congrats!!!”

Adding to the buzz, some fans initially mistook the photo for a throwback, comparing Katrina’s look to past pregnancies of other Bollywood actresses. “For a moment I thought it was pregnant Kareena. But wohooo!! Congratulations!” a fan remarked.

This is not the first time Katrina has found herself in the middle of pregnancy rumours. At first, the speculations began in July 2025, following a video of her with husband Vicky Kaushal at a Mumbai ferry terminal. Katrina was dressed in a loose white shirt and baggy pants. What grabbed everyone's attention was her careful movements which led fans to believe she might be expecting.

Also, earlier, a New Year's Eve photo of Katrina wearing a polka dress has also sparked similar buzz. Social media users referred to the so-called “Bollywood polka-dot pregnancy theory." The theory draws parallels with other stars like Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone who were spotted in similar outfits during their pregnancies.