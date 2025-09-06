Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Ibiza photos were leaked by an insider, reveals paparazzo

On Kunickaa Sadanand’s podcast, Manav Manglani spoke about how the photos created a storm almost instantly. Ranbir and Katrina were widely believed to be together then, but since neither had spoken publicly about the relationship, the leaked pictures drew even more attention and fuelled a lot of speculation.

Manav said, “The last big leak was Ranbir and Katrina on that beach. That was years ago,” adding that relationships in the public eye are rarely easy to keep under wraps. “Aaj nahi toh kal niklega hi niklega, ghar pe thodi affair karne waala hai,” he said, pointing out that long-term romances eventually come into view.

Ranbir and Katrina were both upset when the Ibiza pictures came out. To share her side, Katrina published an open letter. She wrote that she respected the curiosity around celebrities but felt her trust had been broken when the photos came out. The letter, which came out in leading newspapers, stood out because it was rare for actors to address the issue directly.