Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Ibiza photos were leaked by an insider, reveals paparazzo

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Ibiza pictures were leaked by someone close, reveals Manav Manglani The infamous Ibiza holiday pictures of then couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif from 2013 have resurfaced in conversation.
In his chat with Kunickaa Sadanand on her podcast, famous paparazzi Manav Mangalani said that the pictures were not clicked by paparazzi or random tourists. Though he did not identify the person but he made it clear that the viral photos were not the result of the usual media chase but someone very close to the couple.
On Kunickaa Sadanand’s podcast, Manav Manglani spoke about how the photos created a storm almost instantly. Ranbir and Katrina were widely believed to be together then, but since neither had spoken publicly about the relationship, the leaked pictures drew even more attention and fuelled a lot of speculation.
Manav said, “The last big leak was Ranbir and Katrina on that beach. That was years ago,” adding that relationships in the public eye are rarely easy to keep under wraps. “Aaj nahi toh kal niklega hi niklega, ghar pe thodi affair karne waala hai,” he said, pointing out that long-term romances eventually come into view.
Ranbir and Katrina were both upset when the Ibiza pictures came out. To share her side, Katrina published an open letter. She wrote that she respected the curiosity around celebrities but felt her trust had been broken when the photos came out. The letter, which came out in leading newspapers, stood out because it was rare for actors to address the issue directly.
Beyond the Ibiza photos, he mentioned spotting Katrina with her now-husband Vicky Kaushal after a Diwali party. Manav said he photographed Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday in the early days of their relationship.
