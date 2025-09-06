Amaal Mallik reveals strained ties with Anu Malik, says they would not even look at his family

Amaal recalled that during family gatherings or professional events, Anu Malik and his family, including his children, would not just avoid interacting with Daboo Malik's family but would not even acknowledge their presence around. Amaal, while further in conversation, said that Anu Mallik had always been extremely ambitious and a go-getter.

With a lot of respect, he described Anu Malik as a “hungry lion” who would make sure he would achieve what he had aimed for. While Amaal mentioned that his father and Anu Malik are in touch, the next generation — their kids — are not in touch with each other and stay distant.

The revelation about the Mallik family left Big Boss contestant and actor Gaurav Khanna surprised and shocked. Amaal, meanwhile, is playing a fair game in the Bigg Boss 19 house.