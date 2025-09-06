Celebs

Amaal Mallik reveals strained ties with Anu Malik, says they would not even look at his family

Recently, the singer was seen shedding light on his family dynamics, leaving fans intrigued
Amaal Mallik reveals strained ties with Anu Malik, says they would not even look at his family
Amaal Mallik
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Bigg Boss season 19 has seen contestants slowly open up and showcase their real personality. A few contestants have been venting about their personal lives too, something that they probably had been hiding deep inside.

Amaal Mallik reveals strained ties with Anu Malik

One such contestant who was seen talking about his personal life was Amaal Mallik. Recently, the singer was seen shedding light on his family dynamics, leaving fans intrigued. Amaal was seen sitting with fellow contestants Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali when he shared a few intricate details on Friday about his Bollywood musician family. For the uninitiated, Amaal Mallik is the nephew of Bollywood's famous music composer Anu Malik and son of Daboo Malik.

According to Amaal, there was a time when Anu Malik had established himself in the industry far better than Daboo Malik. He revealed how it changed the family dynamics to such an extent that it went on to affect Daboo Malik's family emotionally.

Amaal Mallik reveals strained ties with Anu Malik, says they would not even look at his family
Hrithik Roshan pens note for Rakesh on birthday: ‘I stand strong, cause I’m your son’

Amaal recalled that during family gatherings or professional events, Anu Malik and his family, including his children, would not just avoid interacting with Daboo Malik's family but would not even acknowledge their presence around. Amaal, while further in conversation, said that Anu Mallik had always been extremely ambitious and a go-getter.

With a lot of respect, he described Anu Malik as a “hungry lion” who would make sure he would achieve what he had aimed for. While Amaal mentioned that his father and Anu Malik are in touch, the next generation — their kids — are not in touch with each other and stay distant.

The revelation about the Mallik family left Big Boss contestant and actor Gaurav Khanna surprised and shocked. Amaal, meanwhile, is playing a fair game in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Amaal Mallik reveals strained ties with Anu Malik, says they would not even look at his family
Director Shankar calls Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi an ‘engaging commercial entertainer’
Anu Malik
Amaal Mallik

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com