Hrithik Roshan pens note for Rakesh on birthday: ‘I stand strong, cause I’m your son’

He said that today he walks in balance like his father. “Never complete , but no longer empty. I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path. Thank you for building that soldier in me. For being the best teacher one could ask for. I stand proud ( and strong) , cause I am your son . I love you.”

Rakesh’s daughter and Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan too penned a note for her father. She also shared a video montage where she is heard saying: “You're so special, Papa. You have done so much for me and our family. Even though you didn't have time for yourself, you made time for me.”

“You listened to my little problems, even though they were so much smaller than your own. You worked so hard to make life safe, happy, and full of love. I hope you know how deeply I love you, and just not today, but every single day. Wishing you a happy, happy birthday, Papa, and I love you.”

Sunaina captioned the post, “My forever hero, my Papa. Happiest birthday to the one who taught me love, strength and kindness every single day. Love you Papa.”