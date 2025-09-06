Bipasha Basu indulges in ‘never-ending’ chats with her baby girl, Devi

For the uninitiated, Bipasha tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover in April 2016 in a star-studded traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first baby, a girl, in November 2022.

Bipasha had revealed that they named her Devi for her resemblance to Indian goddesses’ spirit and zeal for fighting back against every problem with all her strength. Bipasha‘s daughter, at birth, was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a condition involving two holes in the heart.

Devi was just three days old when she was diagnosed with the condition and underwent open‑heart surgery when she was just three-months-old. The little girl is the centre of Karan and Bipasha’s world.