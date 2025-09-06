Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan groove to Jumma Chumma De De

Hum is an action crime drama film directed by Mukul S Anand. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan. The film was the second highest-grossing Indian film of 1991 at the box office.

It follows the story of Tiger, who, enraged by his father’s death at the hands of Bakhtawar, vows to kill him, but Inspector Giridhar intervenes. Later, Giridhar betrays everyone by stealing from Bakhtawar and murdering his family, while falsely framing Tiger for the crime.

Talking about his upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, it also features Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others in pivotal roles. The upcoming film marks Kartik and Ananya’s second on-screen collaboration after their 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Backed by Karan Johar in collaboration with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is likely to reach the cinema halls on February 13 next year. Kartik’s untitled film with Anurag Basu will be released in Diwali 2025.