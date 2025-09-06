This European cafe in Mumbai offers ingredient-driven comfort in a design-led setting

The highlight of the evening was the Sunchoke and Truffle Agnolotti. The pasta pockets were silky and sat in a delicate butter emulsion that coated but never weighed them down. Split peas and slow-cooked tomatoes added freshness, while the sunchoke chips provided crunch and a buttery, almost bacon-like flavour. Knowing the sunchokes are sourced from Belgium made the dish feel even more special, a reminder of how far Drift goes to ensure quality. It was indulgent but also light, a balance that made me want to keep eating long after the plate was empty.

To end, the Soufflé au Chocolat, made with 70 per cent dark chocolate and paired with vanilla ice cream, was rich yet airy. The surprise finale came in liquid form. The Waffle Cocktail was airy and ingredient-focused, each sip carrying the memory of a blueberry waffle but lighter and fresher.

What brings Drift together is how the design and food speak the same language. The interiors are warm, with soft wood finishes and a ceiling that curves like waves, casting a glow that feels unhurried. Small touches like a bread rack stacked with loaves make it personal and alive. Drift delivers exactly what I was looking for on that mid-week evening: food that tastes honest, drinks that linger in memory, and a room that helps you slow down just enough before stepping back into the city’s rush.

Address: Entrance through Comorin @ NilayaAnthology, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400013

Open all days (11AM - 1AM)

(Story by Esha Aphale)