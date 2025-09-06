This European cafe in Mumbai offers ingredient-driven comfort in a design-led setting

It was the middle of a long week when I found myself at Drift, located in Mumbai’s Lower Parel. After a tiring day, I wanted a place that would ease me into the evening. Drift, designed by Russell Sage Studio, is part of EHV’s portfolio and feels carefully considered for the city. It is a café in the morning, a relaxed dining space at lunch, and a lively bar by night. The promise here is straightforward but refreshing: ingredient-forward cooking in a room that feels both calm and contemporary.
The menu by Chef Sumit Sawardekar celebrates freshness in a way that feels accessible. I started with three salads. The Lentil and Millet Salad, with barley, ragi, polenta croutons, avocado, and pomegranate, came together with a gentle honey vinaigrette. Each element tasted vibrant and clean. The Tender Gourd, Beetroot, and Fennel Salad, brightened by citrus and creamy feta, was refreshing without being fussy. Even the Cucumber and Chicken Salad, dressed in a chilli-peanut dressing and scallions, had a playful bite that surprised me. For someone who usually avoids salads, these made me rethink.
Moving on, the Blue and Goat’s Cheese Mille Feuille stood out for its flaky pastry and balance of rich cheese with the sweetness of slow-cooked tomatoes and the crunch of hazelnuts. The Croissant Avocado Tartine gave a familiar dish new energy with the zing of thecha guacamole and a creamy topping of burrata. The Tarte Flambé was light, crisp, and layered with leeks, caramelised onion, and zucchini. It was impossible to stop reaching for another slice.
The Smoked Chilli Prawns, paired with a green apple salsa and sourdough, were tender and juicy, spiced just enough to leave a lasting note. The Jerk Spice Roasted Broccoli, glazed with miso-coconut cream and almonds, was smoky and satisfying, the kind of dish that makes you wonder why broccoli does not always taste this way.
The highlight of the evening was the Sunchoke and Truffle Agnolotti. The pasta pockets were silky and sat in a delicate butter emulsion that coated but never weighed them down. Split peas and slow-cooked tomatoes added freshness, while the sunchoke chips provided crunch and a buttery, almost bacon-like flavour. Knowing the sunchokes are sourced from Belgium made the dish feel even more special, a reminder of how far Drift goes to ensure quality. It was indulgent but also light, a balance that made me want to keep eating long after the plate was empty.
To end, the Soufflé au Chocolat, made with 70 per cent dark chocolate and paired with vanilla ice cream, was rich yet airy. The surprise finale came in liquid form. The Waffle Cocktail was airy and ingredient-focused, each sip carrying the memory of a blueberry waffle but lighter and fresher.
What brings Drift together is how the design and food speak the same language. The interiors are warm, with soft wood finishes and a ceiling that curves like waves, casting a glow that feels unhurried. Small touches like a bread rack stacked with loaves make it personal and alive. Drift delivers exactly what I was looking for on that mid-week evening: food that tastes honest, drinks that linger in memory, and a room that helps you slow down just enough before stepping back into the city’s rush.
Address: Entrance through Comorin @ NilayaAnthology, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400013
Open all days (11AM - 1AM)
(Story by Esha Aphale)
