Director Shankar calls Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi an ‘engaging commercial entertainer’

Filmmaker Shankar has now congratulated the entire team of director A R Murugadoss’ Madharasi, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, saying the film was an engaging commercial entertainer that had many enjoyable theatrical moments.

Shankar reviews Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi

Taking to his X timeline to register his thoughts on the film that hit screens on Friday, Shankar wrote, "#Madharaasi, an engaging commercial entertainer with many enjoyable theatrical moments. @ARMurugadoss connected the elements and emotions brilliantly. Blending the love track and crime track was done well."

The director also had a word of praise for actor Sivakarthikeyan. He wrote, "@Siva_Kartikeyan‘s characterisation was interesting and different which he pulled off wonderfully- also stuns as an action hero! @anirudhofficial‘s BGM acts as a catalyst to the (blast symbol)."