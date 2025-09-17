Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik should get pulled out of show, says Gauahar Khan

Contestant Gauahar Khan on Bigg Boss 19 calls out Amaal Mallik for using abusive language on the reality show. Amaal is the captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house this week, and way too much drama and fights have ensued under her captaincy.
Gauahar took to X to write, “Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so, kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi, gaali dena hota hai. Bail buddhi ki aulaad ??????? Really low. Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya."
(Translation: "If you speak ill and abuse behind someone, that is also counted. Son of a fool? Will you now pretend that this is just a light comment for the sake of the matter?) I hope he gets pulled up for this language on wkw! #bb19.”)
She had also questioned his authority in the house previously.
Earlier, Gauahar had slammed Amaal for talking rudely with Kunickaa Sadanand over trying to order people around in the kitchen. She wrote, “Yes she is picky, pointy and irritating with her instructions, but I feel really bad with how most ppl speak to kunicka ji. She’s 61 yaar, thoda toh khyaal rakho tone ka. (Translation: "Watch your tone, she is 61") #bb19. Amaal can’t handle authority. Position of authority comes with responsibility.”
That was in an instance when Amaal said that he wouldn't take Kunickaa's "orders" as he was not her "servant".
The show, which streams daily at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV, saw Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia leaving. They became the first two contestants to be eliminated.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.