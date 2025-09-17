Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik should get pulled out of show, says Gauahar Khan

Contestant Gauahar Khan on Bigg Boss 19 calls out Amaal Mallik for using abusive language on the reality show. Amaal is the captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house this week, and way too much drama and fights have ensued under her captaincy.

Gauahar Khan slams Amaal Mallik for abusive language on Bigg Boss 19

Gauahar took to X to write, “Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so, kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi, gaali dena hota hai. Bail buddhi ki aulaad ??????? Really low. Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya."

(Translation: "If you speak ill and abuse behind someone, that is also counted. Son of a fool? Will you now pretend that this is just a light comment for the sake of the matter?) I hope he gets pulled up for this language on wkw! #bb19.”)