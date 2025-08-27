Sophie Turner warns Harry Potter child actors of social media affect, says ‘It’s going to be okay but...’

Sophie Turner has shared her concerns for the young actors of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV series. Turner, who joined Game of Thrones at 14, has voiced her thoughts about the child actors roped in for the roles of Harry, Hermione and Ron.

Sophie Turner spoke about the negative impact that social media had on her in the early days

“I think social media was just really becoming a big thing after I started on Game of Thrones, so I got a couple of years of peace and quiet and then I had to adjust. It had such a profound impact on my mental health, like more than I could tell you. It almost destroyed me on numerous occasions,” she said, as quoted by news publication.

Referring to the new cast of the Harry Potter series, Sophie stated that they must remain away from social media.

“I look at the kids who are about to be in the new Harry Potter and I just want to give them a hug and say, “Look, it’s going to be okay but don’t go anywhere near social media,” she said.