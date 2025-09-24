Bigg Boss 19: Baseer is not a 'good BF', says Samyuktha Hegde

Thye drama inside the Big Boss 19 house has now spilt out into the real world. While families of contestants like Abhishek Bajaj and Tanya Mittal have weighed in on their performances, Kannada actress Samyuktha Hedge has shared a candid take on contestant Baseer Ali. Known for her unapologetic honesty, Samyuktha didn’t hold back when speaking about her former connection with Baseer.
During a recent interview, she revealed, “I know Baseer really well. He is a great friend. But he is also a very bad partner. … He is not the best boyfriend." She made it clear that while their friendship remains strong, romance was never his strongest suit. Her biggest complaint? His flirtatious streak. Samyuktha claimed that Baseer would “flirt with girls in front of his girlfriends,” behaviour she bluntly categorised as proof that “he is not a good boyfriend.”
The conversation turned juicier when addressing rumours linking Baseer with fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestants Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama. Samyuktha dismissed the speculation with a sharp observation, “Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama are not of his type. … He has flirted with girls in front of his girlfriends. Hence, he is not a good boyfriend.”
Despite the tea spill, Samyuktha’s tone wasn’t all negative. In fact, she cheered for him on the professional front, “I am very happy for Baseer. He is doing great.” She even looked back fondly at their early days recalling how he hit on her when they first met during Roadies.
Interestingly, Samyuktha also addressed the perception many have of Baseer as a Playboy. “I think he is very charming. He is a very respectful boy. … His mother has taught him very good values,” she added, suggesting that his flirtatious image may be more accidental than intentional. With Samyuktha’s words doing buzz and stirring chatter outside, all eyes remain glued to how Baseer handles himself inside the house now.
