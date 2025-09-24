Bigg Boss 19: Baseer is not a 'good BF', says Samyuktha Hegde

During a recent interview, she revealed, “I know Baseer really well. He is a great friend. But he is also a very bad partner. … He is not the best boyfriend." She made it clear that while their friendship remains strong, romance was never his strongest suit. Her biggest complaint? His flirtatious streak. Samyuktha claimed that Baseer would “flirt with girls in front of his girlfriends,” behaviour she bluntly categorised as proof that “he is not a good boyfriend.”

The conversation turned juicier when addressing rumours linking Baseer with fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestants Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama. Samyuktha dismissed the speculation with a sharp observation, “Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama are not of his type. … He has flirted with girls in front of his girlfriends. Hence, he is not a good boyfriend.”