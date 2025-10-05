Can Neha Dhupia's 21-day concoction help with weight loss?

Bollywood star Neha Dhupia, known for her dedication to fitness, has revealed the secret behind her glowing health. She introduced her 21-day homemade drink challenge, which is a simple concoction designed to fight inflammation and support weight management.

Neha Dhupia reveals her 21-Day homemade drink challenge for wellness

Chronic inflammation can be very detrimental to health, as it often leads to skin issues, digestive problems, joint pain, and other complications. Exercises are a way out, but sometimes it's the little push from regular healthy diets that does the magic. Neha Dhupia, keeping the same in mind, has shared her secret drink recipe that she swears by, which is all homemade and quite effective. She said, "I have taken up this 21-day challenge, which is going to be all about getting rid of inflammation in your body. Ghar ke nuske, I promise you.”

Neha’s 21-day homemade drink challenge, introduced on Instagram, offers a natural remedy aimed at reducing inflammation and promoting overall wellness. Collaborating with celebrity dietitian Richa Gangani, Neha encourages her followers to partake in this simple yet effective daily ritual.

Sharing the recipe, Richa said, "I just grind raw turmeric, raw ginger, black peppercorns, and nigella seeds. I churn them with water and freeze the mixture in ice cubes. Every morning, I take out one cube, add hot water, a teaspoon of MCT oil, drink it, and I'm sorted."