Nicole Scherzinger shares why she texted Liam Payne the day he died

Nicole Scherzinger, who played a key role in the formation of famous band One Direction as a judge on X Factor, recently revealed that she was in touch with band member Liam Payne on the day of his death. She only found out about his death hours before he was supposed to go on-stage, and was in touch with him over text prior to that.

Nicole Scherzinger reflects on her friendship with Liam Payne after his death

“I’d known he was in Argentina. It was just chit-chat and pretty light,” she told the media about the messages.

Nicole, who met Liam in 2010 on The X Factor UK, learnt about his death shortly before taking the stage for her Broadway show, Sunset Blvd, which ended in July. She went on to perform regardless.

“The show must go on,” she said. “From then on, I dedicated a little part of the show to Liam every night. Just a little moment that always made me think of him.”