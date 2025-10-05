Nicole Scherzinger shares why she texted Liam Payne the day he died

Nicole Scherzinger, who played a key role in the formation of famous band One Direction as a judge on X Factor, recently revealed that she was in touch with band member Liam Payne on the day of his death. She only found out about his death hours before he was supposed to go on-stage, and was in touch with him over text prior to that.
“I’d known he was in Argentina. It was just chit-chat and pretty light,” she told the media about the messages.
Nicole, who met Liam in 2010 on The X Factor UK, learnt about his death shortly before taking the stage for her Broadway show, Sunset Blvd, which ended in July. She went on to perform regardless.
“The show must go on,” she said. “From then on, I dedicated a little part of the show to Liam every night. Just a little moment that always made me think of him.”
In recent years, they reunited professionally for the Netflix show Building the Band. Following Liam’s passing, Nicole described him as “a blessing to work with,” mentioned that they were “quite close,” and said she would always “treasure and cherish” the moments they shared, in an Instagram post.
"It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character," she wrote.
"You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will “miss you” my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family."
As the one-year anniversary of Liam Payne’s death on October 16, 2024, approaches, former One Direction members Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are reportedly reuniting for a high-budget Netflix road trip series.
The show will follow the duo traveling across the United States, reflecting on their lives, their time in the globally famous boyband and the loss of their late bandmate. Production for the series has already begun. It remains unclear if Harry Styles or Niall Horan will join the journey.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.