Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole fires back after Taylor Swift seemingly shades her in new track

When it comes to Taylor Swift's songwriting, the internet wastes no time in decoding each lyric. And her latest track 'Opalite' is no exception either. Swifties are wholeheartedly convinced that this particular song hints at Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce. But rather than creating a scene out of it, Kayla seems to be taking the high road with a side of cryptic note.
The alleged shade stems from a line in Opalite that mentions “she was in her phone,” which fans believe hints at Nicole. The lyrics go, "You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”
Swifties widely believe these lyrics suggest that to Nicole her relationship with Travis never felt as real as it did for Travis. The lyrics clearly nod to a comment made during Travis and Nicole's past relationship.
So how did Nicole respond to all these? In pure fashion influencer mode with an Instagram post that said a lot without saying anything. She shared a glamorous picture of herself in a brown silk dress and captioned it “iconic girlfriends of all time.” And this was enough to make a stir of conversation in the internet.
Her follow-up Instagram story sealed the deal with a clip from America’s Next Top Model featuring Eva Marcille declaring, “I’m no comparison to anyone else.” This quote was widely interpreted as a message of self-assurance. To top it off, she also dropped a meme quoting, “And when God give you ball, BALL". This signalled that she is focusing on her own growth.
Travis started dating taylor shortly after his split from Kayla Nicole. The duo first met in July 2023 after one of the Eras Tour concerts. The pair began dating a couple of months later. The fans of the pair went gaga over their relationship, and after being together for two years, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August.
