Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole fires back after Taylor Swift seemingly shades her in new track

The alleged shade stems from a line in Opalite that mentions “she was in her phone,” which fans believe hints at Nicole. The lyrics go, "You couldn't understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”

Swifties widely believe these lyrics suggest that to Nicole her relationship with Travis never felt as real as it did for Travis. The lyrics clearly nod to a comment made during Travis and Nicole's past relationship.

So how did Nicole respond to all these? In pure fashion influencer mode with an Instagram post that said a lot without saying anything. She shared a glamorous picture of herself in a brown silk dress and captioned it “iconic girlfriends of all time.” And this was enough to make a stir of conversation in the internet.

Her follow-up Instagram story sealed the deal with a clip from America’s Next Top Model featuring Eva Marcille declaring, “I’m no comparison to anyone else.” This quote was widely interpreted as a message of self-assurance. To top it off, she also dropped a meme quoting, “And when God give you ball, BALL". This signalled that she is focusing on her own growth.