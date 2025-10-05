Why Archana Puran Singh’s new rule for Yogita Bihani has everyone laughing

Bollywood’s funniest matriarch, Archana Puran Singh, has a new house rule, and it’s pure gold. No, it’s not about laughter levels on The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s about almonds — yes, the humble almond that almost turned into a family crisis.

Archana Puran Singh issues a new family rule for future daughter-in-law Yogita Bihani

Apparently, during a chill getaway in Lonavala, Archana’s future daughter-in-law Yogita Bihani, the Kerala Story actress and fiancée of Archana’s son Aaryamann Sethi, had a minor choking scare while munching on an almond. Aaryamann and family rushed to rescue her, and thankfully, Yogita was fine. But Archana? She’s not taking any chances.

In true Archana style, she’s turned the trauma into a trademark rule: “Yogita will never eat alone again.” Ever. Someone — preferably breathing and alert — must always supervise mealtime. Forget “joint family,” this is joint digestion.