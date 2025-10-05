Why Archana Puran Singh’s new rule for Yogita Bihani has everyone laughing

Bollywood’s funniest matriarch, Archana Puran Singh, has a new house rule, and it’s pure gold. No, it’s not about laughter levels on The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s about almonds — yes, the humble almond that almost turned into a family crisis.
Apparently, during a chill getaway in Lonavala, Archana’s future daughter-in-law Yogita Bihani, the Kerala Story actress and fiancée of Archana’s son Aaryamann Sethi, had a minor choking scare while munching on an almond. Aaryamann and family rushed to rescue her, and thankfully, Yogita was fine. But Archana? She’s not taking any chances.
In true Archana style, she’s turned the trauma into a trademark rule: “Yogita will never eat alone again.” Ever. Someone — preferably breathing and alert — must always supervise mealtime. Forget “joint family,” this is joint digestion.
Now, if that’s not the most adorably overprotective saas move ever, what is? Somewhere between her signature cackle and full mama-bear mode, Archana’s made safety fashionable. And honestly, if your would-be bahu nearly gives you a heart attack over dry fruit, you earn the right to draft a new family constitution.
Of course, Yogita, who comes from a conservative Rajasthani family and has charmed social media with her poise, is probably laughing it off — though one can only imagine her next salad selfie captioned: “Supervised lunch, Rule No.1.”
There’s something very 2025 about this — a Bollywood family treating love, fear, and food safety with equal dramatic flair. It’s part sitcom, part soap, and entirely human. Because in the Singh-Sethi household, every almond comes with a side of affection — and a standing audience.
