Amy Schumer’s Las Vegas photos go viral; Kathy Griffin, Selma Blair & Chelsea Handler react

Amy Schumer just did the unthinkable in celebrity culture — she posted real vacation photos that didn’t come with a “just worked out!” caption or a new cleanse to sell. The comedian, known for her no-filter humour turned heads this week after sharing Las Vegas snaps flaunting a noticeably leaner frame.

Amy Schumer's fellow comedians like Kathy Griffin, Amy Sedaris, Chelsea Handler, SNL star Punkie Johnson, along with actors Selma Blair and Isla Fisher also shared love for Amy.

"Loving the love. My legs thank you!" Amy cheekily responded as her pals cheered her on.

Amy Schumer's Vegas photos reminded followers that not every body update needs a sales pitch

Naturally, the internet erupted. But unlike the usual whisper network of “Did she or didn’t she?”, Amy has already been upfront: yes, she’s using Mounjaro, a GLP-1 drug initially approved for diabetes, now widely prescribed off-label for weight loss. She’s also on hormone therapy for perimenopause and has previously had liposuction. Translation: she’s not selling fantasy but she’s telling you the receipts.