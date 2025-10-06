Amy Schumer’s Las Vegas photos go viral; Kathy Griffin, Selma Blair & Chelsea Handler react

Amy Schumer just did the unthinkable in celebrity culture — she posted real vacation photos that didn’t come with a “just worked out!” caption or a new cleanse to sell. The comedian, known for her no-filter humour turned heads this week after sharing Las Vegas snaps flaunting a noticeably leaner frame.
Amy Schumer's fellow comedians like Kathy Griffin, Amy Sedaris, Chelsea Handler, SNL star Punkie Johnson, along with actors Selma Blair and Isla Fisher also shared love for Amy.
"Loving the love. My legs thank you!" Amy cheekily responded as her pals cheered her on.
Naturally, the internet erupted. But unlike the usual whisper network of “Did she or didn’t she?”, Amy has already been upfront: yes, she’s using Mounjaro, a GLP-1 drug initially approved for diabetes, now widely prescribed off-label for weight loss. She’s also on hormone therapy for perimenopause and has previously had liposuction. Translation: she’s not selling fantasy but she’s telling you the receipts.
That honesty is rare and refreshing, especially in a world where celebs claim green juice miracles while quietly visiting their endocrinologist. Still, it’s worth pausing before turning Amy’s transformation into a template. GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic aren’t one-size-fits-all. They can cause nausea, fatigue, and other side effects, and should only be taken under proper medical supervision.
Do consult a doctor and get screened for conditions like thyroid or GI issues before jumping on the bandwagon.
Don’t expect overnight miracles as these meds work best with diet and exercise, not instead of them.
Do address hormonal factors (hello, perimenopause!) that can affect metabolism.
Don’t shame others or yourself for needing medical help. Weight loss is health, not morality.
Amy’s new look might steal headlines, but her real flex is transparency. She’s making it okay to admit that staying healthy in midlife sometimes requires science — not just spinach. And in an industry addicted to pretending otherwise, that’s the most radical transformation of all.
