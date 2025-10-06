Bobby Deol marks 30 years in Bollywood, but his career? It's reloading

Bobby Deol just completed 30 years in the movies, and Bollywood’s glitterati are acting like it’s a royal jubilee. And maybe it is — because if there’s one man who’s aged like fine whiskey in a room full of expired cocktails, it’s Lord Bobby himself.
Bobby Deol marked the milestone with an Instagram post that practically smouldered through the screen: a montage of his best moments and a caption promising he’s “just getting started.” That’s classic Bobby — understated confidence with a side of unintentional thirst trap.
From Barsaat (1995) to Animal (2023), Bobby’s career has seen more plot twists than a Karan Johar family reunion. The late ’90s adored him, the 2000s forgot him, and then Animal came along — with Bobby saying about ten words but commanding the screen like he owned the damn thing. Suddenly, everyone was back to chanting “Lord Bobby” like it was a religion.
And now, with Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood, he’s back on Netflix, brooding, bleeding, and breaking the internet all over again. The man’s career graph could be plotted as a sine wave — but this current peak looks suspiciously permanent.
His peers are swooning, too. Preity Zinta called him “Lord Bobby.” Esha Deol, ever the supportive sister, sent “lots more power.” Meanwhile, Bobby is just standing there, smirking like a man who knows he’s finally got the last laugh.
Because here’s the thing — while the rest of Bollywood’s ‘90s brigade is busy discovering spirituality, podcasts, or PR makeovers, Bobby Deol simply discovered himself. And that might just be the most powerful comeback arc Bollywood’s seen in years. So yes, thirty years in — but if that fire in his eyes is anything to go by — Bobby isn’t winding down. He’s just reloading.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.