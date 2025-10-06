Cruz Beckham's GF Jackie Apostel defends age-gap romance amid criticism

Cruz Beckham’s relationship with Jackie Apostel has sparked discussion due to their nine-year age difference. The 20-year-old singer and his 29-year-old girlfriend were recently seen together at Paris Fashion Week to support Cruz’s mother Victoria Beckham’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection. Victoria shared photos from the event on Instagram, featuring her family, friends, fashion icon Anna Wintour and Jackie.

Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel addresses backlash over nine-year age gap

Some social media users questioned her about dating someone younger than her. One commenter wrote, “Why is a 29-year-old dating a 20 [year-old], that’s just weird. I’m talking about Jackie dating Cruz.”

“Because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome,” the 29-year-old Brazilian-German songwriter and producer wrote in response.

She also shared her own photos from Paris on Instagram, including a playful snap of herself and Cruz brushing their teeth, while resharing Victoria’s post on her Story.

“What an incredible show and in my favorite dress yet,” she captioned. “@victoriabeckham honoured to witness all of this come to life.”

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel's relationship began in June 2024 when they were first spotted together at the Glastonbury Music Festival. They confirmed their relationship in October 2024, when Cruz shared a heartfelt birthday message for Jackie on his Instagram Stories: “I love you”.