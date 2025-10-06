Cruz Beckham's GF Jackie Apostel defends age-gap romance amid criticism

Cruz Beckham’s relationship with Jackie Apostel has sparked discussion due to their nine-year age difference. The 20-year-old singer and his 29-year-old girlfriend were recently seen together at Paris Fashion Week to support Cruz’s mother Victoria Beckham’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection. Victoria shared photos from the event on Instagram, featuring her family, friends, fashion icon Anna Wintour and Jackie.
Some social media users questioned her about dating someone younger than her. One commenter wrote, “Why is a 29-year-old dating a 20 [year-old], that’s just weird. I’m talking about Jackie dating Cruz.”
“Because he’s kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome,” the 29-year-old Brazilian-German songwriter and producer wrote in response.
She also shared her own photos from Paris on Instagram, including a playful snap of herself and Cruz brushing their teeth, while resharing Victoria’s post on her Story.
“What an incredible show and in my favorite dress yet,” she captioned. “@victoriabeckham honoured to witness all of this come to life.”
Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel's relationship began in June 2024 when they were first spotted together at the Glastonbury Music Festival. They confirmed their relationship in October 2024, when Cruz shared a heartfelt birthday message for Jackie on his Instagram Stories: “I love you”.
However, fans have not been as supportive about the age-gap relationship.
"The age difference is huge no in my book, but what is even more unsettling is that she looks like his mother," said one person on Reddit.
"Their appearance is jarring in itself but when you add in the developmental milestones and maturity levels between a 19 yr and a 28 year old this whole thing seems creepy as hell. He is still a teenager!" said another.
Before her relationship with Cruz Beckham, Jackie was briefly engaged to Wall Street banker John Husted when she was 22. The engagement lasted only three months before they called it off.
