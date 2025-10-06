Fan explains after being kicked out of JoJo Siwa concert over “egg hoodie” incident

A fan who was kicked out by Jojo Siwa from her concert for wearing an apparently offensive hoodie has spoken up on TikTok to explain her side of the story. The girl, named Anjali, said that she never wore the hoodie with "malicious intent" and did not realise that it would be a "trigger" for the Karma singer.

Jojo Siwa fan kicked out of Glasgow concert for wearing offensive hoodie, shares response

“Me and my best friend were really looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke but then she started really growing on us and I was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seems pretty cool!!” Anjali captioned an October 4 TikTok video.

“We didn’t look at the backstory behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, else we absolutely would not have done that,” she added. “None of it was with malicious intent.”

“I've been to other concerts and shows and they find stuff like that really funny,” she said. “Like it's a common thing for people to, like, bring a funny picture.”