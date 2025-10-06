Fan explains after being kicked out of JoJo Siwa concert over “egg hoodie” incident

A fan who was kicked out by Jojo Siwa from her concert for wearing an apparently offensive hoodie has spoken up on TikTok to explain her side of the story. The girl, named Anjali, said that she never wore the hoodie with "malicious intent" and did not realise that it would be a "trigger" for the Karma singer.
“Me and my best friend were really looking forward to seeing JoJo originally as a joke but then she started really growing on us and I was genuinely really looking forward to seeing her since she seems pretty cool!!” Anjali captioned an October 4 TikTok video.
“We didn’t look at the backstory behind it or know it would be a trigger for her, else we absolutely would not have done that,” she added. “None of it was with malicious intent.”
“I've been to other concerts and shows and they find stuff like that really funny,” she said. “Like it's a common thing for people to, like, bring a funny picture.”
The 22-year-old American singer was performing in Glasgow this week as part of her Infinity Heart UK tour when, according to TikTok videos, she was handed a hoodie that had been worn by an audience member.
Visibly irritated, Jojo held the hoodie up on stage and said, “You wanna see what happens when you do something like this?”
The hoodie appeared to be a homemade item: a purple jumper with a taped-on drawing of an egg that upset Jojo.
“You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me. No way. No way, man,” Jojo said, urging a security guard to usher her out.
“Thank you for coming, appreciate it! But we only got room for infinity hearts in here,” she continued. “Get them out of here. No, I’m serious. Now.”
In fact, after she was kicked out, Anjali was on the verge of a "panic attack," but was ignored by staff.
