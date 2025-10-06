Golden Globes add ‘best podcast’ category but Travis Kelce’s New Heights misses the cut

The Golden Globes is adding a new category for the first time: Best Podcast and the shortlist has already sparked controversy. On the same day Taylor Swift dropped her new album, her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason’s popular podcast New Heights failed to make the Globes’ list of 25 eligible shows.

Golden Globes’ first-ever podcast category sparks debate after snubbing Travis Kelce

When Taylor Swift, now engaged to Travis Kelce, appeared on New Heights in August, the episode broke a Guinness World Record for the most concurrent YouTube viewers for a podcast, drawing 1.3 million people.

The show also consistently ranks among the top 10 sports podcasts on Apple Podcasts and has recently hosted big-name guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, and Bill Murray. Yet, the Golden Globes' nomination list struck off Travis Kelce's podcast and focused more instead on the conservative commentators.