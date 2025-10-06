Golden Globes add ‘best podcast’ category but Travis Kelce’s New Heights misses the cut

The Golden Globes is adding a new category for the first time: Best Podcast and the shortlist has already sparked controversy. On the same day Taylor Swift dropped her new album, her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason’s popular podcast New Heights failed to make the Globes’ list of 25 eligible shows.
When Taylor Swift, now engaged to Travis Kelce, appeared on New Heights in August, the episode broke a Guinness World Record for the most concurrent YouTube viewers for a podcast, drawing 1.3 million people.
The show also consistently ranks among the top 10 sports podcasts on Apple Podcasts and has recently hosted big-name guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, and Bill Murray. Yet, the Golden Globes' nomination list struck off Travis Kelce's podcast and focused more instead on the conservative commentators.
“This year’s inaugural list of eligible programs for the new Best Podcast eligibility list reflects the incredible depth, diversity and creativity thriving in the podcasting world today,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes.
“From groundbreaking investigative series to deeply personal storytelling and innovative audio formats, this list showcases the power of podcasting to inform, entertain, and inspire audiences around the globe.”
Elected by audio analytics company Luminate, described as “the entertainment industry’s leading authority on audio analytics and insights,” those who made the cut include the likes of Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Megyn Kelly, Ben Shapiro, Theo Von and Owens all made the list.
The podcast category also includes more mainstream Hollywood names like Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, Amy Poehler and Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper and Let Them girl Mel Robbins, plus liberal shows like Pod Save America. By December 8th, the list of 25 shows will be shortened to six nominees.
