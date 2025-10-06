Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda health update: Fans wait for news of medical improvement

The Punjabi music world is holding its breath. Rajvir Jawanda — the man with that booming voice and all the earthy swagger of Punjab’s heartland — is in a Mohali ICU, hooked to machines that are doing the living for him. A week ago, he was belting out songs about pride and love. Now, doctors are using words no fan ever wants to hear: “critical,” “no improvement,” “risk of organ failure.”

However, there have been no new medical bulletins since October 3, 2025, as Rajvir’s condition remains unchanged. The doctors have reported no significant improvement, and he continues to be in critical condition. According to the last official update, Rajvir suffered severe head and spinal injuries that have affected the functioning of several body parts. His condition is being closely monitored by the medical team. His most recent brain MRI revealed extensive hypoxic damage.

Is Rajvir Jawanda at risk of organ failure after the crash?

The accident near Baddi was brutal. His bike skidded on a sharp turn, throwing him across the road. What followed was a blur of flashing sirens and panicked phone calls. By the time he reached the hospital, the damage was already deep — head trauma, spinal injuries, oxygen loss. He’s been on a ventilator since, fighting the kind of fight that doesn’t make it to music videos.

Outside the hospital gates, fans have turned into a vigil. They light candles, play his songs, pray like the music might somehow reach him. Inside, the silence is heavier. The doctors won’t promise anything. They just say “guarded.” It’s that limbo word between hope and heartbreak.