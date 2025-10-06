Justin Bieber's unexpected Scotland trip stuns fans; singer hits golf course, pubs and sings at the hotel

Justin Bieber has been causing quite the buzz in Scotland this week! Fans were left stunned after multiple surprise sightings of the pop star across the country.

Justin Bieber's surprise sightings in Dundee and St Andrews catch attention

The Baby singer was seen in Dundee buying pints in a tiny local Scottish pub during the weekend. In several TikToks, he was seen enjoying his beer in a corner as he was on his phone. The reason why he was so easily recognisable was due to his trademark green beanie hat. His oversized hoodie top exposed his chest somewhat.

The first Bieber-spotting happened last Thursday when he jetted into Dundee Airport, reportedly to catch the star-studded Alfred Dunhill Golf Links Championship.