Justin Bieber's unexpected Scotland trip stuns fans; singer hits golf course, pubs and sings at the hotel

Justin Bieber has been causing quite the buzz in Scotland this week! Fans were left stunned after multiple surprise sightings of the pop star across the country.
The Baby singer was seen in Dundee buying pints in a tiny local Scottish pub during the weekend. In several TikToks, he was seen enjoying his beer in a corner as he was on his phone. The reason why he was so easily recognisable was due to his trademark green beanie hat. His oversized hoodie top exposed his chest somewhat.
The first Bieber-spotting happened last Thursday when he jetted into Dundee Airport, reportedly to catch the star-studded Alfred Dunhill Golf Links Championship.
Not long after touching down, Justin was seen heading out for a round of golf himself, teeing off in style at the luxurious Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder, Perthshire. He joined a group photo sporting golf shoes, a beanie, wraparound sunglasses and a jacket featuring the iconic five-star hotel’s logo. Guests at the venue were also treated to an exclusive, intimate performance by the star. The star has also been pictured enjoying a night out in St Andrews, Fife.
Justin also posted some pictures of himself in the UK, where he is seen holding a beer bottle in the backdrop of a pretty pink sky, surprising fans. Some called him "Justin Beerber," while others likened him to a "dad with funny photos".
Recently, Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez got married to Benny Blanco. Selena had described her relationship with Justin as toxic and even referred to it as the "best thing that ever happened" to her after it ended. There were documented trust issues, including Justin's behaviour with other women and accusations of infidelity by him against Selena.
