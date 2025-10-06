Katrina Kaif's baby shower: Rumours swirl around celeb chef, VIP guest list

So the cat—or should we say, chef—is out of the bag. Word on the filmi street is that Katrina Kaif’s baby shower is shaping up to be the hush-hush event of the season. While the Kaushals haven’t confirmed a thing (and likely won’t), the gossip grapevine is in full bloom, whispering about celebrity chef Shilarna Vaze being roped in by Vicky’s family to whip up a bespoke menu for the mom-to-be.
If true, that’s quite the delicious development. Shilarna, who’s cooked for half of Bollywood’s A-list, reportedly dropped a cryptic social media post hinting at “something sweet, something special.” Cue the collective meltdown of fans trying to decode whether it’s a pastry pop-up or Kat’s pre-baby bash.
Sources close to the couple (yes, the ones who always “wish to remain anonymous”) claim the celebration will be an intimate home affair. Think lush florals, soft pastels, and a guest list tighter than a Karan Johar security pass—just family and a handful of close friends. And don’t expect an Instagram story parade; Katrina’s known for guarding her personal life with the precision of a Marvel studio NDA.
Still, fans are already speculating about who made the cut. Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma are said to be on the “maybe” list, while Salman Khan’s invite status remains the nation’s favourite cliffhanger.
Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, is reportedly doting and deliriously happy, with brother Sunny telling media the family is “excited and nervous.”
In true Katrina style, if there’s a baby shower happening, it’ll be elegant, not extravagant. Think understated glamour over showy spectacle, but until there’s photographic proof or a rogue guest leaks a menu card, all we have are tantalising hints. Because in Bollywood, even baby showers come with plot twists.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.