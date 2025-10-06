Katrina Kaif's baby shower: Rumours swirl around celeb chef, VIP guest list

Sources close to the couple (yes, the ones who always “wish to remain anonymous”) claim the celebration will be an intimate home affair. Think lush florals, soft pastels, and a guest list tighter than a Karan Johar security pass—just family and a handful of close friends. And don’t expect an Instagram story parade; Katrina’s known for guarding her personal life with the precision of a Marvel studio NDA.

Still, fans are already speculating about who made the cut. Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma are said to be on the “maybe” list, while Salman Khan’s invite status remains the nation’s favourite cliffhanger.

Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, is reportedly doting and deliriously happy, with brother Sunny telling media the family is “excited and nervous.”

In true Katrina style, if there’s a baby shower happening, it’ll be elegant, not extravagant. Think understated glamour over showy spectacle, but until there’s photographic proof or a rogue guest leaks a menu card, all we have are tantalising hints. Because in Bollywood, even baby showers come with plot twists.