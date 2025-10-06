NBA Abu Dhabi: Ranveer Singh hangs out with Adrien Brody and Victoria Justice
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where he attended the 2025 NBA Pre-Season Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks on Saturday, October 4. The star was seen courtside, interacting with several international celebrities and athletes, including Hollywood actor Adrien Brody, NBA players and stars such as Victoria Justice.
Ranveer sported a sleek all-black ensemble, a jacket paired with matching pants and sunglasses, while debuting a fresh new spiky hairstyle at the game. He was seen chatting with double Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, actor-singer Victoria Justice and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. Photos and videos from the event also captured a lively moment between Ranveer and New York Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns, as the two exchanged a warm hug courtside.
"The friendship you didn’t know you needed," posted NBA India's account on X.
"Interesting duo. Bollywood charm meets basketball power East truly meets West on this court," said one comment.
In a follow-up post, Ranveer wrote, “KATS MY GUYYY!”, referring to Karl-Anthony.
He was also seen pointing something out to Victoria Justice, as they sat next to one another. He was also photographed shaking hands with Joel Embiid, posing with Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan and Badshah.
In one video, Ranveer says that watching NBA — a sport he loved watching as a child — live is a "completely different experience" due to its "electricity" and "energy". He was also stunned to see the "sheer size and athleticism of the players".
As the official NBA Brand Ambassador for India since 2021, Ranveer has attended and participated in multiple high-profile events. He has shared the court with global celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly, Matt James, and Jimmie Allen, and met several basketball legends, including LeBron James.
Ranveer posted a photo on Instagram of the two bumping fists, captioned “The King and I! What a precious moment.” The post drew reactions from stars like Lilly Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Siddhanth Kapoor, while NBA India called it “When Singh met King.”
