NBA Abu Dhabi: Ranveer Singh hangs out with Adrien Brody and Victoria Justice

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently in Abu Dhabi, UAE, where he attended the 2025 NBA Pre-Season Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks on Saturday, October 4. The star was seen courtside, interacting with several international celebrities and athletes, including Hollywood actor Adrien Brody, NBA players and stars such as Victoria Justice.

Ranveer Singh bonds with Adrien Brody and NBA stars courtside in Abu Dhabi

Ranveer sported a sleek all-black ensemble, a jacket paired with matching pants and sunglasses, while debuting a fresh new spiky hairstyle at the game. He was seen chatting with double Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, actor-singer Victoria Justice and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. Photos and videos from the event also captured a lively moment between Ranveer and New York Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns, as the two exchanged a warm hug courtside.

"The friendship you didn’t know you needed," posted NBA India's account on X.

"Interesting duo. Bollywood charm meets basketball power East truly meets West on this court," said one comment.

In a follow-up post, Ranveer wrote, “KATS MY GUYYY!”, referring to Karl-Anthony.