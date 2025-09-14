Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted cruising in his Hummer EV

Adding buzz to this, paparazzi also spotted the two in Ranveer's luxe Hummer EV 3X. Ranveer who is also known for his flamboyant taste and love for automobiles, was seen driving the electric SUV, with Deepika seated beside him. A paparazzi account on Instagram posted a picture of Ranveer driving his brand-new luxury car which caught fans eyes. It was his brand-new luxury purchase, the Hummer EV 3X.

As per a picture posted by the head chef of the restaurant Banng Mumbai on Instagram, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at the high-end dining spot on Saturday. The post was captioned, “Look who made it to @banng.mumbai.” In the selfie, the chef smiled as Ranveer clicked the selfie with Deepika standing on the other side.

Check out his post here: