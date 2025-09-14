Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone spotted cruising in his Hummer EV

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was out for a glamorous date night in Mumbai on Saturday. The Bollywood couple was spotted when they posed for a picture together at a restaurant in Mumbai. The couple even clicked a few selfies with fans which delighted the fans who crossed their path.
Adding buzz to this, paparazzi also spotted the two in Ranveer's luxe Hummer EV 3X. Ranveer who is also known for his flamboyant taste and love for automobiles, was seen driving the electric SUV, with Deepika seated beside him. A paparazzi account on Instagram posted a picture of Ranveer driving his brand-new luxury car which caught fans eyes. It was his brand-new luxury purchase, the Hummer EV 3X.
As per a picture posted by the head chef of the restaurant Banng Mumbai on Instagram, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted at the high-end dining spot on Saturday. The post was captioned, “Look who made it to @banng.mumbai.” In the selfie, the chef smiled as Ranveer clicked the selfie with Deepika standing on the other side.
Check out his post here:
The Hummer EV 3X is not just a casual addition to Ranveer’s long list of cars. It was a birthday gift to himself when he turned 40 on July 6. The Hummer EV 3X worth ₹4.57 crore. The sight of the actor driving the beast through Mumbai streets added to the couple’s star power that evening.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. She was recently announced as the female lead for a sci-fi film from filmmaker Atlee and co-starring Allu Arjun. The film will be produced by Sun Pictures and is tentatively titled AA22 x A6. Fans of Ranveer will see him in his upcoming film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. It is all set to hit theatres on December 5.