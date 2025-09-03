Deepika Padukone joins the prestigious jury of the LVMH prize 2025

Actress Deepika Padukone has added one more milestone in her list. She recently became the first Indian ambassador and jury member of the prestigious LVMH Prize 2025. The actress is most likely to attend the ceremony today at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, where the winner of the twelfth edition will be revealed.
This announcement was made by LVMH through their official Instagram handle. They even praised the actress for her achievements in cinema and her influence beyond India. The post read, “DEEPIKA PADUKONE FOR LOUIS VUITTON: 2025 LVMH PRIZE JURY MEMBER. We’re thrilled to announce that the iconic Deepika Padukone will serve as a jury member for this year’s LVMH Prize final.” The statement went on to add, “Renowned for her captivating performances and influential global presence, Deepika continues to inspire audiences worldwide on the international stage." This cementing her status as not just a Bollywood star but a true global icon.
The actress herself shared snippets of her Paris welcome, including a heartfelt note from her Louis Vuitton colleagues that read, “Dear Deepika, welcome to Paris! We are delighted to have you for the LVMH Prize 2025 and look forward to having this special moment together.”
The LVMH prize is currently in its 12th year and has become an emerging launch pad for young designers. They back with financial backing and mentorship to help them flourish in the industry. The 2025 jury includes fashion luminaries Jonathan Anderson, Nicolas Ghesquière, Sarah Burton, Stella McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Phoebe Philo, Nigo, Delphine Arnault, and Jean-Paul Claverie, alongside Padukone.
Check out the post here:
This year’s finalists are a diverse group of talents: Alain Paul, All-In (by Benjamin Barron and Bror August Vestbø), Francesco Murano, Soshiotsuki (by Soshi Otsuki), Steve O Smith, Tolu Coker, Torishéju (by Torishéju Dumi), and Zomer (by Danial Aitouganov).
Fashion police kept a sharp eye at Deepika's fashion game for her arrival in Paris. The actress was spotted in a fiery red oversized cable-knit sweater paired with cuffed blue jeans, tan Chelsea boots, carrying an LV Loop Hobo bag, and styling LV sunglasses. Her hair was tied in her classic bun while her makeup stayed muted.