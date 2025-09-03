Deepika Padukone joins the prestigious jury of the LVMH prize 2025

This announcement was made by LVMH through their official Instagram handle. They even praised the actress for her achievements in cinema and her influence beyond India. The post read, “DEEPIKA PADUKONE FOR LOUIS VUITTON: 2025 LVMH PRIZE JURY MEMBER. We’re thrilled to announce that the iconic Deepika Padukone will serve as a jury member for this year’s LVMH Prize final.” The statement went on to add, “Renowned for her captivating performances and influential global presence, Deepika continues to inspire audiences worldwide on the international stage." This cementing her status as not just a Bollywood star but a true global icon.

The actress herself shared snippets of her Paris welcome, including a heartfelt note from her Louis Vuitton colleagues that read, “Dear Deepika, welcome to Paris! We are delighted to have you for the LVMH Prize 2025 and look forward to having this special moment together.”

The LVMH prize is currently in its 12th year and has become an emerging launch pad for young designers. They back with financial backing and mentorship to help them flourish in the industry. The 2025 jury includes fashion luminaries Jonathan Anderson, Nicolas Ghesquière, Sarah Burton, Stella McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Phoebe Philo, Nigo, Delphine Arnault, and Jean-Paul Claverie, alongside Padukone.

