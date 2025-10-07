Hilaria Baldwin’s missing ring fuels talk of Alec Baldwin split

Now, before you chalk this up as harmless tabloid fluff, let’s remember this is the same Hilaria who admits in her upcoming memoir Manual Not Included that she once removed her wedding rings because she was ‘ready to walk’. And Alec? Busy being… well, Alec — brooding, occasionally booming, and perpetually one eyebrow away from a meltdown.

Still, the Baldwins insist they’re fine. They’ve even got a new reality show, The Baldwins, promising to reveal “the good, the bad, and the wild.” Translation: a sponsored couples-therapy session with lighting. It’s hard to say whether these two are on the brink or just thriving in chaos — their brand depends on both. Hilaria knows how to keep the cameras rolling, and Alec knows drama better than any acting coach could teach. Marriage counselling? Optional. Publicity? Mandatory.

For now, the ring is on, the cameras are ready, and the Baldwins are dancing — perhaps not in perfect sync, but very much on cue.