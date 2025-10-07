Ex rom-com queen, with $250m net worth & 1 Oscar, calls Hollywood male-dominated

Rom-com queen Julia Roberts has garnered widespread attention and love for her famed roles in '90s romantic comedies like Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and Runaway Bride. However, her stride to the top was not without obstacles, given the extent of male domination in the Hollywood industry. In fact, America's Sweetheart herself claimed that the industry has deep-rooted misogyny, but she stands "without fear".

America's Sweetheart Julia Roberts opens up about a "super-male" Hollywood industry

The 57-year-old actor, who will next feature in a psychological thriller After the Hunt, said that she resonates with the protagonist Alma Imhoff, who has to show her prowess in a "deeply misogynist" world to achieve success. The world closely mirrors real life, Julia confirmed.

"Well, it’s still super-male! Make no mistake. But yes. Any woman in any job not populated in the majority by women can say Alma’s speech...We’ve all had that experience. Any woman has. Because I often find myself sitting at a table and, maybe, there’s only one other woman there," said Julia, who has been in the film industry for over 30 years, in an interview.

"In those sort of environments. I am without fear," she added.