Ex rom-com queen, with $250m net worth & 1 Oscar, calls Hollywood male-dominated

Rom-com queen Julia Roberts has garnered widespread attention and love for her famed roles in '90s romantic comedies like Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and Runaway Bride. However, her stride to the top was not without obstacles, given the extent of male domination in the Hollywood industry. In fact, America's Sweetheart herself claimed that the industry has deep-rooted misogyny, but she stands "without fear".
The 57-year-old actor, who will next feature in a psychological thriller After the Hunt, said that she resonates with the protagonist Alma Imhoff, who has to show her prowess in a "deeply misogynist" world to achieve success. The world closely mirrors real life, Julia confirmed.
"Well, it’s still super-male! Make no mistake. But yes. Any woman in any job not populated in the majority by women can say Alma’s speech...We’ve all had that experience. Any woman has. Because I often find myself sitting at a table and, maybe, there’s only one other woman there," said Julia, who has been in the film industry for over 30 years, in an interview.
"In those sort of environments. I am without fear," she added.
Julia Roberts who is mum to twins Hazel and Phinneaus (20) and 18-year old son Danny, also said in her interview that she loves teenagers. Although everyone is way too caught up in their phones and busy showcasing their virtual lives, Julia is happy that her sons have not fallen into the same cycle.
Roberts also shared her thoughts on the rise in generation gap among various generations. "So I was at a school parent meeting. And all the parents were sharing their troubles. Their kid listens to music they are uncomfortable with. They are on the phone too much. All these things and some parents struggle more than others. Some kids push back harder."
She further added, "But then this incredible mum, so cool and beautiful, stands up and goes, 'I love teenagers. I love them! They are the raddest creatures on the planet.' And she's right and that reminds you how much we miss in life when we think we know more - or better. About everything."
