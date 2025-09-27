Julia Fox Defends Taylor Swift from "irrational" blame over Travis Kelce's NFL losses

Online attacks directed at Taylor Swift for fiancé Travis Kelce's bad performance prompted Uncut Gems star Julia Fox to speak up in her defence and point out the irony of the situation, asking if these trolls' hate were admitting to women's power.

“I remember Travis Kelce lost a game, and then people were saying that it was Taylor Swift's fault,” Julia said in an interview released Sept. 24. “It was like, ‘What? That's crazy!’ But blame women—they love to do that.”

“If a guy loses a game, it's a girl's ‘fault,’” she explained. “It's just crazy. And all the superstitions and all the irrational ass s--t that these men believe, that ultimately leads to a woman being blamed.”

“It's like, ‘I didn't know we were so powerful,’” Julia continued. “So, you’re admitting that we are powerful?”

Travis Kelce, 35, recently took responsibility for a collision with teammate Xavier Worthy during the Chiefs’ season opener that caused Xavier a shoulder injury. He said that the incident was “frustrating” and expressed his commitment to “be better.”