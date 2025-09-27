Julia Fox Defends Taylor Swift from "irrational" blame over Travis Kelce's NFL losses

Online attacks directed at Taylor Swift for fiancé Travis Kelce's bad performance prompted Uncut Gems star Julia Fox to speak up in her defence and point out the irony of the situation, asking if these trolls' hate were admitting to women's power.
“I remember Travis Kelce lost a game, and then people were saying that it was Taylor Swift's fault,” Julia said in an interview released Sept. 24. “It was like, ‘What? That's crazy!’ But blame women—they love to do that.”
“If a guy loses a game, it's a girl's ‘fault,’” she explained. “It's just crazy. And all the superstitions and all the irrational ass s--t that these men believe, that ultimately leads to a woman being blamed.”
“It's like, ‘I didn't know we were so powerful,’” Julia continued. “So, you’re admitting that we are powerful?”
Travis Kelce, 35, recently took responsibility for a collision with teammate Xavier Worthy during the Chiefs’ season opener that caused Xavier a shoulder injury. He said that the incident was “frustrating” and expressed his commitment to “be better.”
Last year, American actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg criticised football fans for blaming Taylor Swift for allegedly distracting Travis Kelce during his slow start to the 2024 season.
“[The fans] apparently forgot that [the Chiefs] won the Super Bowl last year with him, and [Swift and Kelce] were just as tight then as they are now. What is going on?” the 68-year-old rhetorically questioned.
Travis, originally from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has ties to his hometown and the University of Cincinnati, despite past setbacks. In college, he lost his scholarship after failing a drug test, worked odd jobs and switched from quarterback to tight end as part of his reinstatement. He eventually completed his degree in 2022 and officially received his diploma in 2024.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.