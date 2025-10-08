Ananya Panday lives her Parisian dream, parties with Pedro Pascal and Jennie at BoF 500 Gala

Actress and Chanel ambassador Ananya Panday had a night to remember at Paris Fashion Week 2025, at the high-profile Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 Gala held at the Shangri-La Hotel. The 26-year-old actress, along with fellow co-stars Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, made the starry night a film buff’s fantasy by socialising with a galaxy of international celebrities.
Ananya wore an understated, all-black Chanel outfit on her initial gala appearance, making her style subtle yet surprisingly chic. The evening was a high-fashion extravaganza, yet her celebrity meetings were what got the internet abuzz.
The centrepiece, however, was clearly her selfie with Hollywood darling Pedro Pascal. The actor, who has just appeared in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and is set to feature in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, stood with a radiant Ananya, prompting instant buzz on the internet. Her spontaneous snap with K-pop sensation Jennie, a member of heartthrob group Blackpink, also delighted fans, affirming the transnational reach of the gala.
Sharing the moment on Instagram, Ananya shared a carousel of photos and videos, captioning the experience: “I have no words to explain the energy in this room but pure joy! Congratulations to Matthieu Blazy and team Chanel for this incredible evening.” The post gathered quick appreciation, including a “Wow” from best friend Suhana Khan.
The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress was also seen sharing the screen with American singer Gracie Abrams, British actor Rebecca Patricia Armstrong, Egyptian actress Tara Emad and South Korean DJ Peggy Gou.
Ananya Panday’s impressive streak in 2025 consists of launching Anamika Khanna’s show at Lakme Fashion Week and strutting down Chanel’s resort show. On the professional front, she will soon be seen in the movies Chand Mera Dil and Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Her Parisian evening confirms the Bollywood star’s growing stature on the international map.