Ananya Panday lives her Parisian dream, parties with Pedro Pascal and Jennie at BoF 500 Gala

Actress and Chanel ambassador Ananya Panday had a night to remember at Paris Fashion Week 2025, at the high-profile Business of Fashion (BoF) 500 Gala held at the Shangri-La Hotel. The 26-year-old actress, along with fellow co-stars Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, made the starry night a film buff’s fantasy by socialising with a galaxy of international celebrities.

Ananya Panday meets Pedro Pascal, Jennie at Paris Fashion Week 2025

Ananya wore an understated, all-black Chanel outfit on her initial gala appearance, making her style subtle yet surprisingly chic. The evening was a high-fashion extravaganza, yet her celebrity meetings were what got the internet abuzz.

The centrepiece, however, was clearly her selfie with Hollywood darling Pedro Pascal. The actor, who has just appeared in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and is set to feature in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, stood with a radiant Ananya, prompting instant buzz on the internet. Her spontaneous snap with K-pop sensation Jennie, a member of heartthrob group Blackpink, also delighted fans, affirming the transnational reach of the gala.