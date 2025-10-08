Want the Gen-Z favoured broccoli perm? Here's 4 ways to style it

Have you heard of broccoli perm? It looks what it sounds like: a fade on the sides and the crown full of curls, resembling the vegetable. However, unlike the vegetable, the hairstyle is much-sought after by Gen Z men and young school boys.

Here's 4 ways to style the Gen Z broccoli perm hairstyle

If you're in school, you might hear the common "Your hair looks like a bird's nest!" rhetoric with disapproval every once in a while. Teachers may not "get" your style, but the good news is that, once you're out of school and away from teachers' constant policing, you can embrace this look in a number of ways.

For one, it looks stylish and is low-maintenance. For men with naturally curly hair, it can be a great way to style hair, look neat and feel fresh. In fact, several Bollywood celebs, rapper AP Dhillon, stars like Amoj Jacob and Avinash Sable have all been caught sporting this look.

Here's 4 ways to style it:

1. Fluffy fringe

Let the curls fall naturally over the forehead. Keep it light, airy and messy in a cute way. For volume without the crunch, add a bit of mousse or curl cream to keep the look intact. It looks fluffy and fringe-y!

2. Polished slick-back look

For a more polished look, use a bit of product and your fingers to sweep curls backward. This way, you get to keep your face clear while still showing off the volume. This works great when you have an interview coming up, but you don't want the look to be too cheeky.