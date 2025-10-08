How Bobbi Brown reacted when she met the influencer who slammed her makeup

Talking about the reel and how she came across it, Bobbi Brown said, "We launched the 'what the foundation' and my son called me. He says, "Mom, I have bad news. There's a influencer on TikTok who has been trashing the foundation and everyone is agreeing with her"".

Bobbi Brown added that her son then asked her to take action and "re-educate" people and show them how to use them. Bobbi Brown listened and made a video using huge amounts of the foundation, exactly how Meredith Duxbury had done.

"I literally took the jars and I put my hands in it and I said, "As a makeup artist, I love to learn new things. So, I'm going to try this technique I just learned." And I put it on my face and I started cracking up and it went viral".

Through the video, Bobbi countered Meredith's claim, showing users that the foundation was not meant to be used in unusually large quantities. Her video received praise and many loved the fact that the beauty mogul clapped back.

Bobbi Brown further said, "It was incredible to watch because the comments were, "Yay!" Bobby Brown clapped back".

Years later, to add more salt to the drama, Bobbi Brown actually ended up meeting up Meredith Duxbury. While visiting a friend's restaurant in London, she was told that the influencer was there. Bobbi decided to go and meet her and said that she was sweet and the two had a nice chat and never talked about the foundation fiasco.

"I got up and I walked over to her and I just said, "Hi, I'm Bobby." And she just was so sweet and nice. We didn't mention anything about the foundation gate", Bobbi Brown recalled.