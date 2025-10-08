Janhvi Kapoor shops at Hermès Paris, where money is not enough: New buying rules, quota bags and more

Paris got a touch of Bollywood glamour this Fashion Week, courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor. The actress wowed audiences at Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase, effortlessly commanding attention with her couture confidence. Later, she was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya strolling hand-in-hand through Parisian streets, and the couple was photographed exiting the iconic Hermès store after what appeared to be a luxurious shopping outing.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted shopping at Hermès in Paris with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi was photographed exiting the luxury boutique, carrying a tan handbag, though the exact details of her purchase remain unconfirmed. The actor is known for her impeccable fashion sense and has been spotted with various high-end Hermès bags in the past.

For instance, Janhvi has been spotted carrying a red Hermès Birkin bag valued at approximately ₹15,29,700 during her airport appearances. Additionally, she owns a beige Birkin 25 Togo Gold Plated Z stamp bag, priced around ₹21,19,700.

However, acquiring a Hermès "quota" bag is no joke. Loyalty and relationships have long been key factors in acquiring Hermès bags like Birkin. Some may even consider a Hermès Birkin bag an asset, though it’s a bit different from traditional assets like stocks or real estate.

To purchase a quota bag, clients often need to establish a relationship with a sales associate, demonstrating consistent patronage across various Hermès products. But now, the French luxury retailer, is expanding its quota bag restrictions.