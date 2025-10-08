Janhvi Kapoor shops at Hermès Paris, where money is not enough: New buying rules, quota bags and more

Paris got a touch of Bollywood glamour this Fashion Week, courtesy of Janhvi Kapoor. The actress wowed audiences at Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase, effortlessly commanding attention with her couture confidence. Later, she was spotted with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya strolling hand-in-hand through Parisian streets, and the couple was photographed exiting the iconic Hermès store after what appeared to be a luxurious shopping outing.
Janhvi was photographed exiting the luxury boutique, carrying a tan handbag, though the exact details of her purchase remain unconfirmed. The actor is known for her impeccable fashion sense and has been spotted with various high-end Hermès bags in the past.
For instance, Janhvi has been spotted carrying a red Hermès Birkin bag valued at approximately ₹15,29,700 during her airport appearances. Additionally, she owns a beige Birkin 25 Togo Gold Plated Z stamp bag, priced around ₹21,19,700.
However, acquiring a Hermès "quota" bag is no joke. Loyalty and relationships have long been key factors in acquiring Hermès bags like Birkin. Some may even consider a Hermès Birkin bag an asset, though it’s a bit different from traditional assets like stocks or real estate.
To purchase a quota bag, clients often need to establish a relationship with a sales associate, demonstrating consistent patronage across various Hermès products. But now, the French luxury retailer, is expanding its quota bag restrictions.
Previously, only the classic Birkin and Kelly bags, and occasionally the Constance, were counted toward Hermès’ two-per-year quota. Under the updated rules, boutiques are now including variations such as the Kelly Danse, Kelly Pochette, Kelly Elan, and even the Constance Elan. As a result, the range of bags that don’t count toward the quota is steadily shrinking.
Hermès now also requires a single name, shipping address and household account for all clients. This means households can no longer maintain separate accounts, and multiple store profiles are no longer allowed. In short, all purchases are consolidated into a single, unified purchase history.
