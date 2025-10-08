Keri Russell once broke down her curly hair routine for Taylor Swift and her crew

Millions of women and young girls and teens fangirl over Taylor Swift, but we forget that once upon a time, the The Fate of Ophelia singer was a fangirl too! On a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Keri Russell was reminded by the host of a 2008 MySpace post from teen TayTay calling her the "coolest celebrity ever".

Keri Russell on young Taylor Swift: “I hoped she’d make it!”

The interaction, which occurred between them over a decade ago, was penned by young Taylor on a MySpace post. Jimmy shared the post in its entirety on Keri's October 6th appearance.

"So.. Ben (my banjo player), Grant (my guitar player) and I all got to meet Keri Russell the other night," a then-19-year-old Swift wrote. "We were playing at the same corporate party she was at. Ok, and I've always been obsessed with her because she rocks the curly hair, and was AMAZING in The Waitress and Felicity. When we met her, she was SO incredibly cool."

The post went on to say that before the trip, Ben’s wife had jokingly asked him if he would ask Keri about how she did her hair, never imagining he’d actually get the chance to do so. But as it turned out, when they met Keri, Ben mentioned his wife’s question to her.

"This is why she's awesome: she gets out a piece of paper, and writes down EXACTLY what products she uses, what blow dryers she uses, and exactly what she does to make her hair straight or curly," she wrote.

"It seems simple, but she had so many people who wanted to talk to her, and she still took the time to do that for Ben. I just think it's so awesome when cool people don't know they're cool. Love her!" Taylor concluded. How cute!