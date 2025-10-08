Riddhima Kapoor set to make her debut in Bollywood

Riddhima Kapoor, daughter of veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor, is all set to make her long-awaited Bollywood debut with the family entertainer Dadi Ki Shaadi. The 45-year-old, who till now has shied away from the family's filmy heritage, confirmed her foray into acting in an exclusive interview, asserting that the decision was all hers.

Riddhima Kapoor begins her big-screen career with Dadi Ki Shaadi

Responding to rampant speculation, Riddhima set the record straight that she is not romantically cast opposite comedian Kapil Sharma in the movie. "I'm not opposite Kapil in the movie, but I have a fabulous role, and I'm so looking forward to playing the part," she said, pointing to the prominence of her character to the movie's distinctive appeal.

Breaking onto the silver screen at the age of 45, Riddhima's foray into the world of cinema was an unexpected one. The chance came about via her mother, Neetu Kapoor, who is also in the cast. After listening to the narration, Riddhima was deeply moved, stating, "The story touched me very deeply. I could relate to myself and my family through its feelings, and I knew I had to be a part of it." She prepared herself with extensive workshops and rehearsals to fully understand the subtleties of her character.

The movie was filmed in 40 days in the scenic settings of Shimla. Although staying away from her daughter was a problem, Riddhima called the set a "second home" where she found support. She spoke fondly about her co-stars, including Kapil Sharma, calling the professional yet enjoyable work environment. Working with her mother was the cherry on the cake. "Working with my mother was surreal, and the chemistry between us transferred beautifully onto the screen," she added.

Dadi Ki Shaadi is being touted as a clean entertainer, guaranteed to serve up a mix of laughter, tears and emotional moments. With the newest Kapoor all set to make her mark in Bollywood, her debut is surrounded by high expectations. Her mix of natural beauty and family background makes her one of the most interesting new faces of 2025, all set to add a new level of depth to the silver screen.