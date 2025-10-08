Madhur Bhandarkar files complaint against Chandni Bar sequel makers

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has filed a complaint with the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) against producer Sandeep Singh and director Ajay Bahl, alleging that the makers of the sequel to his 2001 hit Chandni Bar used his registered title without permission.

Madhur Bhandarkar files complaint over unauthorised use of ‘Chandni Bar’ title by Chandni Bar 2 sequel makers

Madhur's popular movie Chandni Bar, starring Tabu and Atul Kulkarni, was his breakthrough hit in Bollywood. His movie portrayed the harsh realities of Mumbai’s underworld, including sex work, gun crime and the life of a bar dancer. Made on a budget of ₹15 million, it grossed ₹66 million in the box office.

Last week, it was reported that producer Sandeep Singh and director Ajay Bahl are set to produce a sequel to the film, Chandni Bar Returns — something Madhur is not happy about.

In response to his complaint, IMPPA wrote a letter to Sandeep Singh and his banner.