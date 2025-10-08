Madhur Bhandarkar files complaint against Chandni Bar sequel makers

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has filed a complaint with the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) against producer Sandeep Singh and director Ajay Bahl, alleging that the makers of the sequel to his 2001 hit Chandni Bar used his registered title without permission.
Madhur's popular movie Chandni Bar, starring Tabu and Atul Kulkarni, was his breakthrough hit in Bollywood. His movie portrayed the harsh realities of Mumbai’s underworld, including sex work, gun crime and the life of a bar dancer. Made on a budget of ₹15 million, it grossed ₹66 million in the box office.
Last week, it was reported that producer Sandeep Singh and director Ajay Bahl are set to produce a sequel to the film, Chandni Bar Returns — something Madhur is not happy about.
In response to his complaint, IMPPA wrote a letter to Sandeep Singh and his banner.
"This is to inform you that we have received a complaint from our member, M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment, Mr Madhur Bhandarkar that your company is using their registered title ‘Chandni Bar’ for a sequel titled “Chandni Bar Returns” without obtaining the requisite authorisation or consent," they wrote.
They added that the title ‘Chandni Bar’ is a registered property of M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment and that any use of it, in any form or medium, without prior written approval would constitute unauthorised use and could invite appropriate action. They further advised that the title should be stopped from being used in any format with immediate effect.
Sandeep and his team have yet to respond to the official complaint. As of now, the sequel's cast has not yet been finalised.
