Cinema

Madhur Bhandarkar files complaint against Chandni Bar sequel makers

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has approached IMPPA against the makers of the upcoming sequel Chandni Bar Returns, claiming the title of his 2001 hit was used without consent
Madhur Bhandarkar net worth
Madhur Bhandarkar files complaint against Chandni Bar sequel makersX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has filed a complaint with the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) against producer Sandeep Singh and director Ajay Bahl, alleging that the makers of the sequel to his 2001 hit Chandni Bar used his registered title without permission.

Madhur Bhandarkar files complaint over unauthorised use of ‘Chandni Bar’ title by Chandni Bar 2 sequel makers

Madhur's popular movie Chandni Bar, starring Tabu and Atul Kulkarni, was his breakthrough hit in Bollywood. His movie portrayed the harsh realities of Mumbai’s underworld, including sex work, gun crime and the life of a bar dancer. Made on a budget of ₹15 million, it grossed ₹66 million in the box office.

Last week, it was reported that producer Sandeep Singh and director Ajay Bahl are set to produce a sequel to the film, Chandni Bar Returns — something Madhur is not happy about.

In response to his complaint, IMPPA wrote a letter to Sandeep Singh and his banner.

"This is to inform you that we have received a complaint from our member, M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment, Mr Madhur Bhandarkar that your company is using their registered title ‘Chandni Bar’ for a sequel titled “Chandni Bar Returns” without obtaining the requisite authorisation or consent," they wrote.

They added that the title ‘Chandni Bar’ is a registered property of M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment and that any use of it, in any form or medium, without prior written approval would constitute unauthorised use and could invite appropriate action. They further advised that the title should be stopped from being used in any format with immediate effect.

Sandeep and his team have yet to respond to the official complaint. As of now, the sequel's cast has not yet been finalised.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

Madhur Bhandarkar net worth
Filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra's Puja release Devi Chowdhurani revisits the story of Bengal's one of the most fearless women
Director Madhur Bhandarkar
Chandni Bar
Chandni Bar 2

Related Stories

No stories found.