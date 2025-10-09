Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich arrested in Florida for assault charges

Before his arrest, Max had been doing what troubled celebs do best — spiralling live on Instagram. Rambling videos, cryptic captions, the usual “I’m fine” posts that scream the opposite. Hollywood’s eternal rule applies here: if you have to go Live to say you’re okay, you probably aren’t.

Now, before we crucify the guy, let’s remember an arrest isn’t a conviction. Still, Max’s descent from soap-opera sweetheart to tabloid regular is a cautionary tale of what happens when fame fades but ego doesn’t. This isn’t his first headline for erratic behaviour, and probably not his last — unless someone finally convinces him to log off and lie low.

Meanwhile, Demi Lovato’s camp must be thanking the universe for dodging bullets. Max’s story is one of those classic Hollywood tragedies: too much attention, too little self-awareness, and a desperate need to be seen. Maybe he’ll get the help he clearly needs. Or maybe he’ll go Live again and prove he hasn’t learned a damn thing. Either way, one thing’s for sure — the only role Max Ehrich seems to be nailing these days is the cautionary tale.