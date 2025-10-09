Justin Bieber responds to mother’s public prayer with a joke

Singer Justin Bieber has given a lighthearted answer to a passionate public prayer shared by his mother, Pattie Mallette, on Instagram last month.

Justin Bieber takes a jibe at mother

Pattie, aged 50, posted a long caption on September 22, proclaiming “freedom, strength, clarity and healing” over her 31-year-old son, and adding a passionate appeal for all “chains of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain” to be released. The post came following reports that Justin, who became father to son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Bieber in August, is to perform at Coachella in 2026.

Weeks on, the Sorry' artiste responded in the comments section with a flippant rejection of any genuine sickness. “Only thing I need to be healed from is my rolled up pinky toe from playing ping pong,” he wrote.