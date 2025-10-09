Justin Bieber responds to mother’s public prayer with a joke

Singer Justin Bieber has given a lighthearted answer to a passionate public prayer shared by his mother, Pattie Mallette, on Instagram last month.
Pattie, aged 50, posted a long caption on September 22, proclaiming “freedom, strength, clarity and healing” over her 31-year-old son, and adding a passionate appeal for all “chains of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain” to be released. The post came following reports that Justin, who became father to son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Bieber in August, is to perform at Coachella in 2026.
Weeks on, the Sorry' artiste responded in the comments section with a flippant rejection of any genuine sickness. “Only thing I need to be healed from is my rolled up pinky toe from playing ping pong,” he wrote.
Though it is unknown what had moved Mallette to fervent prayer, calling for wounds “seen and unseen” to be healed, Justin has been open about his faith and its influence on managing fame. Only days before his mother’s post, he posted his own Instagram thoughts on how religion assists him in managing ego and ambition for personal improvement.
The artiste has also been promoting his new album, Swag II, that was released on September 5 and includes hits such as Story of God and Everything Hallelujah. He was seen recently sporting a Pray for Me t-shirt in the album track music video for Speed Demon.
Justin and wife Hailey just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Insiders close to the pair, who celebrated son Jack’s first birthday in August, indicate they are more in love than ever after battling “challenges” in their much-publicised life.