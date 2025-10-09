Ismail Darbar says he doesn't approve of daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan's work life

Ismail Darbar further said that he has no place to ask Gauahar Khan to leave her job, only her husband can do so. He further said, "Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene would come in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, we are responsible for her reputation. But I can’t tell her not to work; that right only Zaid has. So I don’t indulge in activities that might bother me".

While also acknowledging Gauahar's professional talent, Ismail said that his wife Ayesha had given up a lucrative career for her kids.

"...the greatest thing my wife Ayesha did was stop working for her child’s sake. She was making Rs 5 lakh a month through shows at the time, and was also getting acting offers. But she never turned around and said that she wants to sing or perform. Even when I was in need of money, she didn’t offer to earn for us", Ismail Darbar said.

Ismail Darbar does not watch any of Gauahar Khan's work in fear of not being able to tolerate what he sees and ending up confronting his daughter-in-law.