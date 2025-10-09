KISS legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after car crash ‘fainting’ at wheel

KISS rocker Gene Simmons was briefly hospitalised on Tuesday after being involved in a car accident in Malibu California. The 76-year-old bassist reportedly fainted or passed out while driving his Lincoln Navigator SUV on the Pacific Coast Highway shortly before 1 pm PT.
Authorities, such as the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, have confirmed that Gene’s car ran into a parked vehicle following reportedly careening into multiple lanes of traffic. The music legend was alert and conversed with officers when they arrived on the scene. Gene was transported to a nearby hospital for a complete assessment, although he has since been discharged and is resting at home.
His wife, Shannon Tweed, informed a local NBC affiliate that physicians concluded the accident was brought on by dehydration. Simmons had just been prescribed new medication that called for more water consumption, which Tweed indicated her husband is “not a fan” of.
The Rock and Roll All Nite rocker subsequently went on X to assure fans he was okay, saying, “Thanks, everyone, for the nice wishes. I’m fine. I had a little fender bender. It happens. Particularly to those of us were lousy drivers. And that’s me. Everything is okay.”
This health crisis is the second to afflict a KISS founder this week. Ex-bandmate and guitarist Ace Frehley, 74, recently postponed the last of his 2025 tour dates due to “continuing medical problems” after falling and being hospitalised last month.
Simmons and Frehley are expected to join Paul Stanley and Peter Criss for the band's 50th anniversary celebration, KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas, next month.