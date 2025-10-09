KISS legend Gene Simmons hospitalised after car crash ‘fainting’ at wheel

KISS rocker Gene Simmons was briefly hospitalised on Tuesday after being involved in a car accident in Malibu California. The 76-year-old bassist reportedly fainted or passed out while driving his Lincoln Navigator SUV on the Pacific Coast Highway shortly before 1 pm PT.

Gene Simmons gets in a car crash

Authorities, such as the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, have confirmed that Gene’s car ran into a parked vehicle following reportedly careening into multiple lanes of traffic. The music legend was alert and conversed with officers when they arrived on the scene. Gene was transported to a nearby hospital for a complete assessment, although he has since been discharged and is resting at home.

His wife, Shannon Tweed, informed a local NBC affiliate that physicians concluded the accident was brought on by dehydration. Simmons had just been prescribed new medication that called for more water consumption, which Tweed indicated her husband is “not a fan” of.