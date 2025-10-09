Saif Ali Khan refused wheelchair and ambulance upon discharge from hospital, here's why!

Saif Ali Khan, in the latest episode of the most-talked about celebrity chat show, Two Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, has opened up about the knife attack on him at his Mumbai home earlier this year and recalled why he refused to take a wheelchair at the hospital, which had many netizens wonder whether he was attacked or was it just a publicity stunt. Saif, who was on the show as a guest, along with Akshay Kumar, also shared that he refused to return home in an ambulance after getting discharged from the hospital.

Saif Ali Khan refused a wheelchair after hospital discharge

Saif said, after reaching to the hospital, he had asked for a stretcher, instead of a wheelchair. He said, "We walked into the hospital, and they were sleepy in the emergency area. I told a guy, 'Can we get a stretcher?' He said, 'Wheelchair?' I said, 'No, I think I need a stretcher.' He said no. And then finally I said, 'Hey', because he wasn't waking up, 'I'm Saif Ali Khan. It's a medical emergency'. And we went, 'Oh.' "Then you know all the pandemonium broke loose."

At this, Akshay said, "Hats off to you for fighting. It was so brave of you. It doesn't happen, let me tell you, you have been a real hero, at least for your son and your family."

Next, Saif's Yeh Dillagi co-star Kajol shared how she was amazed when she saw a video of the actor walking out of the hospital after getting discharged. Saif, while talking about the time after his surgery was done, and it was a week in the hospital, said, "When it was finished, there were some people from there and a lot of advice on how to go. The media was curious. Nobody was listening to me. I said, 'If the media is curious, we should settle it. Let me just walk out of the hospital because I can walk'."

The Devara Part 1 actor also shared why he thought it would be better not to take a wheelchair or ambulance while returning home from the hospital. "It was very bad (pointed to his neck where he stabbed). But it was okay. They stitched it up, and I was there for a week. The back was okay, and it was painful to walk, but I could walk. The wheelchair was not required. Then somebody said, 'You should go in an ambulance,' somebody said, 'You should go in a wheelchair.' My instinct was, why create any kind of panic or worry, even with family, fans, well-wishers, anyone? And just walk out to send a picture message, that you're okay. That was the idea. But then there was so much feedback on that, 'This is fake and that's true'."

Twinkle said she later spoke with Saif's mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who shared that she insisted he go home in a wheelchair. Sharmila said if he had listened to her, "there would have been no controversy."

Saif was attacked in the early hours of January 16 this year at his Bandra home. He was stabbed six times by the assailant, who was later arrested. The actor was immediately hospitalised and underwent spinal and plastic surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital.