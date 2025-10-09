Selena Gomez’s wedding sparks buzz over missing friend Francia Raisa

Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco in what tabloids are already calling the most tastefully over-captioned wedding of the year. The dress? Classic. The decor? Ethereal. A star studded guest list…almost. Francia Raisa, the friend who literally gave Selena a kidney in 2017 was not seen at Selena’s big day. Yes, the organ donor was a no-show, and the internet, being the nosy relative it is, lost its collective mind.
Cue the headlines: “Kidney Donor Snubbed!” “Francia Cut Out!” “Selena’s Cold Shoulder!” Because nothing says ‘true friendship’ like total strangers dissecting your personal history. For those late to the pop-culture party, Francia and Selena’s friendship has been under the microscope ever since the post-transplant years got rocky—some alleged health choices, a deleted “Interesting” comment under an Instagram post, and voilà: the fandom declared war.
Francia, ever the class act, just brushed off the “snub” rumours this week, saying there’s no feud, no bad blood, and she wishes Selena well. She compared the kidney donation to charity—you give without expecting anything back. Which is noble, sure, but still, you’d think the woman who kept your body running might at least get an invite to the buffet.
Selena hasn’t addressed the speculation, and honestly, she doesn’t have to. But the optics are juicier than a tabloid headline. Because when you’ve got a donor-recipient duo with Hollywood history, every unfollow, every omitted tag, every “Congrats queen” comment not directed at the other becomes front-page gossip gold.
In the end, maybe this isn’t about feuds or snubs. Maybe it’s just two women growing apart—one newlywed, one tired of being reduced to her spare kidney. Still, if anyone deserves a plus-one at Selena’s next party, it’s the friend who can legitimately say, “I’ve got a piece of you inside me.”
Now that’s what you call a bond—just not one for the wedding registry.
