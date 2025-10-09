Selena Gomez’s wedding sparks buzz over missing friend Francia Raisa

Francia, ever the class act, just brushed off the “snub” rumours this week, saying there’s no feud, no bad blood, and she wishes Selena well. She compared the kidney donation to charity—you give without expecting anything back. Which is noble, sure, but still, you’d think the woman who kept your body running might at least get an invite to the buffet.

Selena hasn’t addressed the speculation, and honestly, she doesn’t have to. But the optics are juicier than a tabloid headline. Because when you’ve got a donor-recipient duo with Hollywood history, every unfollow, every omitted tag, every “Congrats queen” comment not directed at the other becomes front-page gossip gold.

In the end, maybe this isn’t about feuds or snubs. Maybe it’s just two women growing apart—one newlywed, one tired of being reduced to her spare kidney. Still, if anyone deserves a plus-one at Selena’s next party, it’s the friend who can legitimately say, “I’ve got a piece of you inside me.”

Now that’s what you call a bond—just not one for the wedding registry.