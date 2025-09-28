Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey ‘shattered’ as singer walks the aisle with grandfather

According to an insider who spoke with a leading media company, Selena's mother and her step father were 'shattered' by her choice to have her grandfather, David Cornett, walk down the aisle. The source has quoted this decision by Selena a "shock move." The source also mentioned that this decision was made by the singer early in her wedding planning process.

The insider revealed, "David and his wife Debbie broke down in tears of joy when she asked him. Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding."

In between the wedding buzz and disappointment from her mother, Selena's equation with her mother still remains the talk of the internet. Mandy Teefey has been a significant person in the singer's life who raised her as a single mother after giving birth at the age of 16. Despite the reported tension with her mother. In a 2025 interview, Selena once explained her choice, saying, "He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle." This highlighted her desire to give her grandfather an opportunity she felt was meaningful.