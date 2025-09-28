Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey ‘shattered’ as singer walks the aisle with grandfather

Selena Gomez got married to music and producer Benny Blanco on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California. While her wedding ceremony was one joyous occasion filled with A-list stars including Taylor Swift and Martin Short. One unexpected decision made by the singer and actor left fans and her family members chattering.
According to an insider who spoke with a leading media company, Selena's mother and her step father were 'shattered' by her choice to have her grandfather, David Cornett, walk down the aisle. The source has quoted this decision by Selena a "shock move." The source also mentioned that this decision was made by the singer early in her wedding planning process.
The insider revealed, "David and his wife Debbie broke down in tears of joy when she asked him. Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding."
In between the wedding buzz and disappointment from her mother, Selena's equation with her mother still remains the talk of the internet. Mandy Teefey has been a significant person in the singer's life who raised her as a single mother after giving birth at the age of 16. Despite the reported tension with her mother. In a 2025 interview, Selena once explained her choice, saying, "He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle." This highlighted her desire to give her grandfather an opportunity she felt was meaningful.
Selena and Benny's wedding was guarded in secrecy. Even the guests were unaware of the location until they were transported there. The celebration included a rehearsal dinner at an estate in Hope Ranch, Goleta Valley. Her co-stars from Only Murders in the Building, including Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Steve Martin, were seen arriving in semi-formal attire for the event.
"Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time," an insider told another media house earlier this month. The couple's choice of keeping everything under wraps added a layer of mystery to the wedding. In an early 2025 interview, Selena expressed her deep appreciation for Benny, emphasising the respect and unconditional love he gives her. Benny too publicly declared his love, calling the singer his best friend during a May 2024 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
