Taylor Swift arrives at BFF Selena Gomez’s wedding shrouded in umbrellas

Taylor Swift's longtime best friend, Selena Gomez is getting married to Benny Blanco on Saturday, September 27, in Montecito. When Taylor Swift landed in Santa Barbara on Friday to attend Selena's big day, she arrived shrouded in mystery.

Taylor Swift was surrounded by umbrellas and was barely visible as she got down form her private jet. The paparazzi could only catch her hands in the pictures they captured. The global pop singer then drove off in a black SUV as per reports.

Taylor Swift arrives for Selena Gomez's wedding

Taylor Swift is in town for her BFF's wedding to Benny Blanco as she arrives shielded by umbrellas to prevent herself from being seen. It seems that Taylor did not bring her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce to the wedding as she was spotted solo. Whether he will join her later, remains unclear.