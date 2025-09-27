Taylor Swift arrives at BFF Selena Gomez’s wedding shrouded in umbrellas

Taylor Swift's longtime best friend, Selena Gomez is getting married to Benny Blanco on Saturday, September 27, in Montecito. When Taylor Swift landed in Santa Barbara on Friday to attend Selena's big day, she arrived shrouded in mystery.
Taylor Swift was surrounded by umbrellas and was barely visible as she got down form her private jet. The paparazzi could only catch her hands in the pictures they captured. The global pop singer then drove off in a black SUV as per reports.
Taylor Swift is in town for her BFF's wedding to Benny Blanco as she arrives shielded by umbrellas to prevent herself from being seen. It seems that Taylor did not bring her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce to the wedding as she was spotted solo. Whether he will join her later, remains unclear.
While other wedding guests are reportedly staying at the El Encanto hotel in Santa Barbara, a popular media outlet revealed that she is living at a private rental home due to security reasons.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are hosting a celebrity wedding that they have largely kept under wraps. An insider of the celebrity couple told a media outlet, "All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery; they know it will be an amazing time".
Other high-profile wedding guests at the luxury celebrity wedding include, Selena Gomez's colleagues from the show, Only Murders in the Building: Steve Martin and Martin Short, Benny Blanco's pals from the music industry.
With Selena Gomez's wedding underway, fans now await Taylor Swift's big day. The best friends were both in their 'engagement era' after Travis Kelce proposed to the singer in August.
