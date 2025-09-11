Selena Gomez reveals who will be ring bearer at her wedding with Benny Blanco

He continued to joke about the wedding, telling the crowd, “We are all so excited because we love this lady and we love her fiancé, Bad Bunny.” Selena quickly corrected him with a laugh, yelling, “Benny Blanco.”

Steve had earlier praised Selena and her fiancé during the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast. He said, “I just adore her. I’m so happy that she’s getting married to this fabulous guy, Benny Blanco, who’s just one of the great, cool guys and funny and loose, and she adores him,” he told host Amy Poehler.

Selena’s close friend Taylor Swift has also teased her role at the wedding. After the couple announced their engagement last December, Taylor commented on Instagram, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

Selena and Benny first went public with their romance in December 2023, though the pair had known each other for years and worked together on their 2019 track I Can’t Get Enough. Just last month, the couple celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties, with Selena heading to Cabo with her friends.