Victoria Beckham finally opens up about her eating disorder

Victoria Beckham, the eternal queen of clenched jaws and calorie control, has finally cracked the veneer. In her new Netflix docuseries, she admits she’s battled an eating disorder for years — a secret she even hid from her parents. For someone who built a billion-dollar brand on being “put-together,” this confession hits different.
She says it began young, with her being fat-shamed in theatre school, then publicly weighed on TV six months after giving birth. Imagine being literally put on scales for national entertainment. Britain’s tabloids in the ‘90s made a sport out of female humiliation, and Victoria was the Olympic event. “Porky Posh” one day, “Skeletal Spice” the next — no wonder control became her coping mechanism.
Now, before anyone rolls their eyes and mutters, “Celebs and their confessions,” this one matters. Because Beckham’s always been the poster child for silent suffering wrapped in designer tailoring. She’s admitting that the obsession with perfection — that immaculate blow-dry, that thousand-yard pout — came from a place of deep insecurity. And it’s about time someone in that ultra-filtered fashion circle said it out loud.
She calls it “an incredibly unhealthy way” to cope with scrutiny. Translation: she starved herself into a version of “acceptable” the media demanded, and we all bought into it. Every glossy spread that praised her “discipline” was just glamorised pain.
Victoria is 50 now, still sleek, still married, still hustling, but finally human. She’s not selling the victim card, just owning the ugly truth that perfection costs. It’s refreshing, raw, and long overdue.
Maybe that’s the real evolution of Posh Spice: not from pop star to designer, but from performance to honesty. Turns out, the ultimate rebellion in 2025 isn’t a new handbag drop, it’s telling the truth about what it took to fit into one.
