Victoria Beckham finally opens up about her eating disorder

Victoria Beckham, the eternal queen of clenched jaws and calorie control, has finally cracked the veneer. In her new Netflix docuseries, she admits she’s battled an eating disorder for years — a secret she even hid from her parents. For someone who built a billion-dollar brand on being “put-together,” this confession hits different.

She says it began young, with her being fat-shamed in theatre school, then publicly weighed on TV six months after giving birth. Imagine being literally put on scales for national entertainment. Britain’s tabloids in the ‘90s made a sport out of female humiliation, and Victoria was the Olympic event. “Porky Posh” one day, “Skeletal Spice” the next — no wonder control became her coping mechanism.