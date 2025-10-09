Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence after ex-wife Dhanashree Verma’s ‘cheater’ remark

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal does not hold back in the face of accusations. In a recent reality show Rise and Fall, Yuzvendra's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma said that she caught him cheating two months into their marriage. However, he cleared the air around those accusations in a recent interview.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal says that he does not cheat, in response to ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's cheating allegations

“I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mei hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? (If I had cheated two months in, would the relationship have continued this long?) For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too,” he told the media.

Yuzvendra added that his marriage lasted around four and a half years.

"Agar two months mei cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Mai pehle bhi bol chuka hun ki mai past se nikal chuka hun. (If cheating had occurred two months in, then who would've continued the relationship? I have said this before, that I have moved on from the past,)" Yuzvendra said, and added that some people have not been able to move on as well as he did.

Yuzi continued and added that it could be because some people made their livelihood, using his name, not addressing those "some people" as Dhanashree, even though the reference was clear.

"I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life," he said.